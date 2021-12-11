The Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University selected 27 undergraduate students for its Cancer Research Award program, university officials announced Friday.
The program provides research training with help from faculty mentors, as well as financial awards and encouragement for students to get involved in research early while considering careers in cancer research and medicine.
Any undergraduate interested in doing cancer-relevant research is eligible to apply, including non-science majors. Awardees receive $1,500 and faculty mentors receive $1,000 per student for research expenses. The funding allows students to devote more time to research and less to non-academic jobs.
Davanté Hammer, senior in microbiology and pre-medicine, said in a written statement that the award will allow him to further focus on his research and school work without stressing as much about financials.
“Being able to focus on research allows me to learn more about useful lab techniques, the role research plays in our understanding of science, and its role in health care,” Hammer said.
The Johnson Cancer Research Center, in the College of Arts and Sciences, supports the cancer research and training of its faculty members, undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. All programs are funded through private donations.
The 27 students and their individual faculty mentors who received awards will be recognized at a banquet in the spring.
Optimist Club selects student of the month
The Manhattan Optimist Club’s Student of the Month is Manhattan High School senior Hannah Loub.
The Optimist Club announced its pick Monday.
The daughter of Curt and Ellie Loub, Hannah is active in AFS Intercultural Club at Manhattan High School, serving as treasurer her junior year and president for her senior year.
Loub attended Girls State last June and served as a supreme court justice, senate majority whip and reporter of the week.
She also volunteered as a poll worker in last year’s election, was a member of the jury in Riley County Youth Court, helped with youth tutoring and volunteered her time at a mobile food pantry.
In sports, Loub has lettered in track and cross country every year since her freshman year.
Her future plans are to study global and international studies, and pre law. She has not yet decided on a university to attend.
Manhattan Optimist Club members said the Student of the Month program is designed to recognize MHS seniors that make a difference in their community through volunteerism and leadership activities that have a positive impact on MHS and the Manhattan community.
They said the goal of the program is to inspire and encourage youth to get involved in their community in an effort to benefit others.
Virtual Academy instructor receives state scholarship
A Manhattan Virtual Academy instructor received a state scholarship to help her earn her master’s degree.
Lori Rice, elementary gifted instructor, received a $500 scholarship from the Kansas Association of American Educators (KANAAE).
Association executive director Garry Sigle announced the award Thursday. He said Rice will be able to use the scholarship to continue her work in obtaining a master’s degree in gifted special education.
“KANAAE is thrilled to be able to provide funding to allow teachers to gain valuable educational opportunities,” Sigle said in a written statement. “As a professional association we are committed to provide opportunities to educators, through our scholarships and grants program, so they can obtain the course work which helps them in the classroom. We know it’s the students who ultimately benefit.”
The winners of scholarships and classroom grants are selected by a committee of peers from across Kansas. All educators are encouraged to apply.