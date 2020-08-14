The Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development will present U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, with a lifetime achievement award for service to rural America as part of the institute’s celebration of its 30 years at Kansas State University.
The institute will host a virtual event at 4 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate its April 1990 founding. The award will be presented virtually to Roberts at the event.
“Sen. Roberts has been an outstanding advocate for rural citizens throughout his many years in Congress,” said Shawna Moyer, chairman of the board of directors of the Huck Boyd Institute. “He was a close friend to Huck Boyd, the rural leader for whom the institute is named. Sen. Roberts is retiring this year after 39 years in Congress. We are pleased to honor him in this way.”
Roberts is expected to make remarks via Zoom from Washington, D.C. The event can be viewed via livestream on YouTube, and a recording of the program can be viewed later via the same link, youtu.be/U8ikl0dOJgY.
K-State launches
online master’s
in computer science
K-State is launching an online master’s degree in computer science designed to offer students the skills needed to build and maintain computer software.
Launching this fall, the program includes the choice of a core area of focus to customize the curriculum to academic and career goals, including cybersecurity, high-assurance software engineering, cyber-physical systems, and artificial intelligence and data science.
“While there are several very large master of computer science programs available from good universities, many of the students we talked to were looking for a program where they could interact with the faculty and tailor the program to their needs,” said Scott DeLoach, head of the Department of Computer Science at K-State. “Unlike those other schools, our online master’s program includes the exact same coursework and opportunities our on-campus students receive.”
Career opportunities include positions in agriculture, education, energy, engineering, financial services, health care, information technology and national defense, among many others.
K-State starts
online professional certificate in conflict resolution
K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences, Department of Applied Human Sciences and Global Campus are launching a professional certificate in conflict resolution.
This program is available as a noncredit option for $250 per course. The coursework has been offered for many years as an undergraduate and graduate certificate but is now available for those who would benefit from the training but do not want or need the academic credit.
Professionals reported spending increasing amounts of time dealing with conflict in the workplace before COVID-19, said David Thompson, program director. Since then, there have been profound changes and uncertainty about the future, leading to increased stress and anxiety levels.
“Our mission at K-State Global Campus includes the facilitation of coursework that meets the educational needs of all professionals, not just those looking for academic credit,” said Katie Linder, executive director for program development at Global Campus. “This professional certificate streamlines the process for those looking exclusively for this skill set.”
The courses are available online and range in length from eight to 16 weeks. Each course will take place at the same time and follow the same pacing as the for-credit option, allowing participants to choose whether to participate in the live Zoom sessions or watch the recordings at a later time.
More information about the certificate is available at online.k-state.edu/programs/certificates/graduate-certificates/conflict-resolution.html.
Alumni Center
reopens
The K-State Alumni Center has reopened to the public.
Most K-State Alumni Association staff members returned to the office on the corner of Anderson and Denison avenues Aug. 3. The Alumni Center’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
At the Center, physical distancing protocols will be enforced. All visitors are required to sign in at the front desk and wait to be greeted by the staff member(s) they are visiting.
The center also is available again for space rental. More information about rentals is available on the Association’s website.
Kindergarten
drive-through meet event scheduled
Manhattan-Ogden children and families can meet their kindergarten teacher during a drive-through event from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
This USD 383 event is for kindergarten only. Each teacher has a different scheduled time, so families should look to the school website to know when they should bring their student.
The event allows children and families to meet teachers in a contact-free environment and receive a welcome packet.