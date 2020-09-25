The United States Department of Agriculture recently extended a waiver that allows USD 383 to serve free meals to all pre-K through 12th grade students through December.
Families can sign up to receive the meals the school district’s meal payment system to receive a free meal. The deadline for filling out the form for a week’s meals is midnight the Thursday prior to the week.
Preschool students at College Hill and Eugene Field Early Learning Centers receive all of their meals on-site, so parents should not fill out the form. Preschool students at Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Amanda Arnold do not receive all of their meals on-site, so parents should fill out the form.
Free meals are not available for home-school students or students of other schools/districts at this time.
Manhattan remote students can pick up their meals from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the Central Kitchen, 1112 Hayes Dr.
Ogden remote students can pick up their meals between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ogden Elementary School.
Hybrid students can choose to pick up their meals at school — Group A and children of teachers on Tuesday and Group B on Friday — or between 8 a.m. and noon on Mondays at Central Kitchen, 1112 Hayes Dr.
Biology seminar to discuss kick-boxing frogs
Eva Horne, teaching associate professor in K-State’s Division of Biology, will present “Principles and Behavior/Kick-Boxing Frogs and Wallowing Bison” as part of the Division of Biology Seminar Series at 3:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
In one part of this presentation, Horne will discuss teaching both the introductory, Principles of Biology, and the upper-level, Behavioral Ecology, classes.
The other part of the seminar will cover research Horne has done with undergraduate students. One of these projects is describing and trying to understand the visual display behavior of cricket frogs. Males of these small frogs use extensions of the back leg as part of a multimodal courtship display.
Horne also will present some data from a new project to characterize the wallows that bison create and use on Konza Prairie.
Wallows are shallow depressions created when bison roll on the ground to take dust baths. These depressions often hold water and provide habitat for many other organisms. Researchers are characterizing the environmental features bison use to determine where to place wallows and they are collecting data on the physical boundaries of wallows.
The Zoom link can be found at k-state.edu/biology.
Volunteers sought for study on suicidal thoughts
Joyce Baptist, professor of couple and family therapy, is researching different treatment interventions for suicidal thoughts.
She invites persons struggling with suicidal thoughts to receive treatment as part of this clinical study conducted remotely via Zoom. Participants do not have to live in Manhattan to join the study.
Individuals will receive two sessions of assessments, 10 sessions of therapy and participate in five follow-up meetings.
Anyone who needs or knows of someone who is in need of mental health treatment for suicidal thoughts, contact Natalia Kuzmina at ngkuzmina@k-state.edu. Participants must be 18 years and above.