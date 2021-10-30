Officials with the Manhattan-Ogden school district this week talked about possible changes to the high school’s PE requirement, as part of a larger discussion on its “personalized learning” initiative.
The school board had its fall retreat Wednesday at Robinson Education Center with administrators, teachers and counselors discussing how facets of personalized learning apply across school buildings. Superintendent Marvin Wade said a 2019 survey of teachers as part of the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation process indicated a widespread desire for personalized learning tactics to be implemented in the district.
They discussed personalized learning from the perspective of graduation requirements, particularly math and physical education (PE). Seniors need 24 credits to graduate from Manhattan High School; those credits include six electives and two PE courses.
Board president Jurdene Coleman asked if part of the personalized learning approach could include consideration of alternatives to PE, like some type of community involvement or independent study program.
MHS Principal Mike Dorst said students are finding internship opportunities and that independent study periods already exist to help students catch up with whatever coursework. Coleman asked hypothetically what would happen if graduation requirements were changed to only one PE credit, making room for one more elective class while keeping the 24-credit requirement. The room full of educators discussed the idea but did not come to any conclusions on the matter.
District officials define personalized learning as an educational approach that “places the whole child as an active participant at the center of instruction. Strong relationships between educators, students, family, and community ensure equity and choice in time, place, path, pace, and demonstration of learning.”
Wade said personalized learning “can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” but the idea is to establish a “flexible” structure to help bring less successful students up to state standards and above, while also giving high-achieving students freedom to continue exploring educational opportunities. Wade said any personalized learning approach “needs to have enough structure there, so we as a district can provide guidance and support and give our buildings flexibility.”
“We are one system,” Wade said, “but each school does have unique aspects that do need to be taken into consideration.”
District executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said a broad personalized learning approach is “still in its infancy” and that she and other staffers are “still working on the structure” of the plan. The district partnered with the Institute for Personalized Learning, an education consulting firm, to provide some framework for their plan.
Kate Sommerville, a professional development specialist for the Milwaukee-based Institute for Personalized Learning, said the partnership began in May 2019 after officials received the results of the teacher survey. USD 383 educators met with Sommerville and other personalized learning representatives in spring of 2020 for some educational sessions, and this fall district teachers are going through more training on personalized learning.
“USD 383 is truly the only district I can think of, that we work with, that really has a pulse on every single building,” Sommerville said. “I can’t think of another district where every single administrator has heard of the work we do.”
Sommerville described via Zoom how personalized learning is “not every kid doing their own thing, and it’s not every kid doing the same thing.” She said personalized learning approaches involve teachers “being as intentional about academic standards” as they are about every other interaction with a student, and to “develop the learner alongside the learning.”
“If this past year and a half has shown us anything, it’s that these essential skills are what our students need to be successful inside and outside of our classrooms,” Sommerville said.
For next steps, Sommerville said district teachers will continue working through their self-paced courses on personalized learning, and some live virtual courses will also take place. Next spring, she said educators should have access to an assessment workshop, with the ultimate goal of returning to in-person training sessions and potentially visiting district buildings by 2023.
Part of the district’s personalized learning approach involves the use of an online course planning service called Xello, which replaces a service previously used by the district called Navience. Hough said Xello is more user-friendly than Navience, and that it helps kids “see the big picture of the classes they’ve taken or are taking.” Hough said Xello was introduced to 6th graders in the district this year and it allows them to track their progress through their school career. Xello also includes information about various career paths based on a student’s personality profile, along with internships and job-shadowing opportunities.
Board member Katrina Lewison joined the retreat by phone. She said Xello was a “phenomenal product” that helped validate for her children the careers they are interested in.
“It also showed my girls that, if that first profession maybe didn’t work out for whatever reason, here’s some related ones that might be just as interesting,” Lewison said.
As the meeting wrapped up, Wade said “more conversations are needed” among board members, district administrators, and staff on personalized learning.
The next USD 383 school board meeting is Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m.