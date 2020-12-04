Former K-State football coach Bill Snyder is going to participate in an online reading as part of the K-State Alumni Association’s “Wildcat Reads” program.
Snyder will read from his children’s book, “Take it From Me,” which reflects on the coach’s 16 Goals for Success.
The online reading will be live on the K-State Alumni Association’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. Saturday. No registration is required.
MHS’ Martin Luther King Art & Writing Contest opens
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Art and Writing Contest is now open at Manhattan High School.
The deadline for all submissions has been extended to Dec. 19, and is open to include any artistic, written or performed piece.
Cash prizes will be awarded for each category, and more information can be found on the MHS website.
MHS Student Media seeking sports
broadcasters
MHS Student Media is in need of some broadcast assistance.
The crew from The Mentor, Blue M, and Indian Insider is livestreaming sporting events and needs extra support.
The group is seeking students interested in being camera operators, directors and on-air announcers.
To sign up to help with the livestream, interested students are encouraged to visit Room C107 at the high school or email Kristy Nyp, publications adviser, at kristyny@usd383.org.