The principal of Anthony Middle School received an award from the North Central Kansas Music Educators Association (NCKMEA) last week.
The association named Vickie Kline the 2021-22 Administrator of the Year during the NCKMEA Middle Level Honor Band Concert last Saturday. District officials announced the award Tuesday.
According to a statement from the district, the annual award recognizes administrators who have “demonstrated continuing leadership in developing, improving, and supporting music education within a wider commitment to arts education,” including music, theater, visual arts, and dance.
Kline has worked as principal at AMS since 2004.
MHS honors
veterans among staff
Manhattan High School officials honored staff members with a history of military service to commemorate Veterans Day this week.
Those MHS employees who are U.S. Army veterans include Tammy Crawford, Alan and Susan Gerth, Ian Holman, Randy Pushee, John Smothers, David Apgar, Thomas Brown, Shyla Field, Carlos Gonzales, Russell Radi, Curtis Lee, Sharon McBride, Al Barnes, Doug Andresen, Lon Borjas, Jackie Jones, Angela Bird and Claire Hurlburt.
The MHS employees who served in the U.S. Air Force are Wendy Howard, Lisa Julian, and Ronald Seager. MHS staffers with military service in the U.S. Navy are Kevin Hollingshead, Amy Hageman, and Sid Hamilton.
K-State veterinary
staffer hits model
market with CHAMP
K-State veterinary students can now get a leg up on learning clinical skills thanks to a new tool brought to life by clinical education technician Susan Rose and commercialized with help from the K-State Innovation Partners program.
After recognizing a need for more accurate and robust models for veterinary teaching, one of Rose’s latest creations was transformed into a product called Canine Venipuncture & Injection Trainer (CHAMP). REMEDY Simulation Group, a Pennsylvania-based company specializing in human/anatomical teaching models, helped refine and produce the canine hind limb model.
“CHAMP provides an opportunity for many students to learn how to handle needles and syringes properly for the first time,” Rose said. “Additionally, it gives them the opportunity to develop muscle memory and hand skills they need to use traditional syringes and needles, butterfly catheters or vacutainers for obtaining blood samples, or how to insert and secure IV catheters.”
Rose, who sidelines as a wildlife/nature painter and artist in her spare time, began creating models for use in K-State’s veterinary courses years ago. The origins of the CHAMP began in March 2018 with her development of prototype model limbs for practicing venipuncture in junior surgery lab.
“No hind limb models were on the market for that, so I went to work to create our own,” Rose said. “I modeled, molded and then cast limbs that could be used for both lateral canine and feline medical blood draws and subcutaneous injections.”
After partnering with K-State Innovation Partners to license the model designs in June 2018, Rose came across REMEDY Simulation Group and reached out to see if the company would be interested in entering the growing veterinary model market. After a series of meetings, REMEDY acquired the exclusive rights to two of Rose’s models and the development process began.
After more meetings and some production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, REMEDY released the final product on Oct. 15 in honor of Vet Tech Week.
Ryane Englar, former clinical education coordinator at K-State and current director of veterinary skills development at the University of Arizona, had her students conduct pilot tests of the models in their venipuncture laboratory. The models held up to over 350 needle sticks without a problem.