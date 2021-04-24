Amanda Arnold Elementary students celebrated Earth Day on Thursday with a number of art and cleanup projects.
Principal Kathy Stitt said kindergarteners created art projects and had science lessons revolving around Earth Day. First-grade students decorated cloth masks with images of the Earth and messages about being kind to our planet.
Second and third graders learned about recycling, and Stitt said they made some creative projects out of recycled items. Fourth graders made recycled paper, and fifth-grade students participated in an Earth Day-themed escape room.
Stitt said sixth graders spent part of the day outside, picking up trash on school grounds, and students at all grade levels are learning about the environment and the importance of protecting it.
Anthony students
to create Rube
Goldberg machines
A group of students at Anthony Middle School are working on their Rube Goldberg projects, with the goal of showcasing them in three weeks.
AMS eigth-grade science teacher Stacy Harris said the Goldberg devices are created out of several simple machines to perform a simple task. The goal is for the devices to take as much time as possible from start to finish, with students incorporating scientific knowledge and analysis to their projects. She said students will work on their devices the first week of May, and a showcase of the machines will be on May 11.
This project has students utilizing and identifying different scientific concepts used in the building and operation of the machines.
The devices can perform only one task, but students had a choice of tasks, including popping a balloon, cracking an egg and dispensing hand sanitizer.
Manhattan High School students will offer advice on how to build the machines via Zoom and serve as judges for the projects. The devices will be displayed in the AMS gymnasium during 8th hour classes on May 11.
K-State Symphony Orchestra
to present final spring concert
The K-State Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert of the season, “Symphony at Sunset,” at 7 p.m. April 29. The concert will be held on the Anderson Hall Lawn.
This event is free to the public. Organizers encourage people to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Physical distancing and mask-wearing will be required.
The Symphony Orchestra will perform classic works from Verdi, Mussorgksy, Piazzolla, and contemporary artists including film composer John Williams and John Lennon.
KSU architecture studio receives awards at solar build challenge
A K-State fifth-year architecture studio recently took home awards for designing a zero-energy home in St. John.
The K-State Net Positive Studio earned recognition in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2020 Build Challenge. The event is a collegiate competition where teams design and build high-performance, low-carbon homes powered by renewable energy.
The College of Architecture, Planning & Design student studio placed in three contests: second place in the market potential category, third place in the architecture category and third place in the affordability and financial feasibility category.
K-State was one of nine university teams from the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America participating.
K-State’s fifth-year architecture studio led by associate professor of architecture Michael Gibson designed, prefabricated and assembled the home in 2019-2021. The Net Positive Studio worked with Stafford County Economic Development to come up with a design for affordable, energy-efficient rental housing.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home includes a solar power system, high-performance vinyl windows, and other features that make it highly energy efficient. Using only about one-fourth of the energy consumed by a typical new home, the net zero home’s utility costs will be offset on an annual basis by its solar panels.
The event recognized teams on how they blended architectural and engineering excellence with innovation.
The studio is currently working with Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity on a home for Ogden and will work with new nonprofit partners in the coming years to design and build more net-zero homes.