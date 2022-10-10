Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt told people Saturday morning the election next month is an opportunity to change the state’s direction, which he said has been wrong under the leadership of his opponent, incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly.

Schmidt and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., spoke Saturday at the Manhattan stop on the “Fire Kelly Fire Pelosi” Kansas GOP Bus Tour. They told the crowd of 50-plus gathered in the Vista Drive-In parking lot that Kelly’s policies mirror that of President Joe Biden and have harmed Kansans.