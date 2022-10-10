Campaign signs for U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann (who is running for reelection in the 1st Congressional District) and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (who is running for state attorney general) await distribution Saturday morning outside Vista Drive In.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt told people Saturday morning the election next month is an opportunity to change the state’s direction, which he said has been wrong under the leadership of his opponent, incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly.
Schmidt and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., spoke Saturday at the Manhattan stop on the “Fire Kelly Fire Pelosi” Kansas GOP Bus Tour. They told the crowd of 50-plus gathered in the Vista Drive-In parking lot that Kelly’s policies mirror that of President Joe Biden and have harmed Kansans.
“Kansans and many Americans are worried,” Schmidt said. “They feel something slipping away.”
Both said they had heard from people who were concerned about the economy, especially related issues like the price of gas and groceries, and other inflation. They said these issues are lingering effects from pandemic-related shutdowns and criticized Kelly’s decision to institute those shutdowns and other pandemic response policy.
“When you pay people more to stay at home than to go back to work, we’re going to have labor issues and supply chain disruptions,” Marshall said.
Schmidt said the lockdowns hurt Kansas children by keeping them out of school, creating mental health crises for students who haven’t been in the classroom and behavioral issues with young children who weren’t socialized to a classroom environment. He said students are leaving the system because of the disruptions.
“Good teachers are leaving the profession in droves because they just can’t take it anymore,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic has lagged behind other states and that people have stopped looking for jobs entirely. He said the state has mishandled the situation even for those without jobs who are still looking.
“(Those) who were entitled to unemployment benefits and needed them in order to make a house payment or a car payment or to buy food for their families, and their government let them down, they wouldn’t even answer their phone calls or their e-mails,” Schmidt said.
Marshall said many people have not returned to work following COVID-related disruptions and that policy should encourage them to get a better education and get good jobs, such as instituting work requirements for benefit programs like food aid.
“The word ‘work’ has become a dirty word,” Marshall said.
The two politicians also discussed the ongoing fentanyl crisis and said increased border security would help keep Kansas safer from the drug. Schmidt said the Biden administration has abandoned security at the southern border, which he said has resulted in Mexican drug cartels bringing fentanyl into the U.S.
“You cannot deal with the problem effectively long term without controlling the border,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said although Kelly campaigns as a moderate, she governs as a liberal, and he believes that is not what Kansans want.
“We have a governor that is a Biden Democrat and knows that is out of step with Kansas … and except in the election year remake governs true to her beliefs, and as part of that overarching liberal approach that has so many Kansans worried about the direction of this country and of this state,” Schmidt said.
He said the election in November is about holding Kelly and others in power responsible for decisions they’ve made and correcting what he called “errors” they’ve made while in office.
“This is about the people of this state deciding what they want our next four years toward the future to look like,” Schmidt said.