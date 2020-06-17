Lois Schlegel gave her “last hurrah” before the Pottawatomie County Commission Monday.
Schlegel reviewed 2020 appraised and assessed values with commissioners in her final monthly departmental update.
Schlegel will step down Tuesday, June 30, retiring to the family farm near Onaga after 23 years as Pottawatomie County appraiser.
In her final report, Schlegel said she has been cleaning up her files and preparing for the transition to a new appraiser.
“When you’ve been in the same place for 23 years it’s a little hard to clean up the mess. That’s what I call it,” Schlegel told commissioners.
“It’s been great working with you guys,” she went on. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and I appreciate the support you’ve given me.”
Commissioners, in turn, thanked Schlegel for her years of service.
A public reception to honor her retirement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, in the Sunflower Room at Westmoreland.
Later in Monday’s meeting, commissioners adopted a resolution appointing Robin Knoblauch to fill the one-year unexpired term of Schlegel’s contract as county appraiser, effective July 1.
Knoblauch, Westmoreland, has worked in the appraiser’s office 14 years and is currently deputy appraiser and personal property supervisor.
“Having someone from our county and knowing the people is a very valuable thing,” Commission Chair Dee McKee said of Knoblauch’s appointment.