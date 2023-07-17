There was no snow on the ground, but Santa Claus came to a Christmas in July party on Saturday and visited with some local children.
The afternoon was filled with “ho, ho, hos” as children took pictures with Old St. Nick and watched the movie “Elf” at the Hilton Garden Inn.
“Manhattan has some of the best children around,” Claus said.
This event is intended to build excitement for the Manhattan Festival of Lights.
“This a way to remind folks of our big event on Black Friday,” Brad Everett said. “With the lighting of the tree, it just brings the community together, and this is a way to tip our hat to the upcoming season.”
This is the second year the organization has hosted Christmas in July. Last year it had a showing of the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Kim Schnee of Manhattan came with two other people in hopes of meeting with her Special Olympics organizers.
“I love any chance to see a good movie,” Schnee said.
Everett and Claus talked about previous Christmas seasons, including two years ago when the large artificial Christmas tree in Blue Earth Plaza blew over. He also said the Grinch is very naughty.
“We’ve had some pretty good weather here except for the year the wind blew the tree over,” Claus said. “That was terrible. All the elves were crying because they love to see that tree.”
Claus said he hopes the children of Manhattan continue to be good, and he looks forward to seeing them at the tree lighting.
“All I have to say is be good children and take your vitamins,” Claus said.