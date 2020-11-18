Santa Claus is coming to town ... but don’t get too close.
Manhattan Town Center will have its annual visit from Santa from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
In the biggest change to tradition, children will not be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap this year. Instead, large gift boxes in front of Santa will be available for guests to sit on for photos with Santa. The mall also will have a Letters to Santa mailbox for personal letters.
Visitors are “strongly encouraged” to make reservations with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day. Go to WhereIsSanta.com to schedule a visit.
The visits will be available daily except for Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Santa photos will close early at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 for the Spirit of Christmas Lighted Parade that begins at 5:30 p.m.