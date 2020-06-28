In 2020, something as simple as getting a haircut is a little more complicated.
Hair salons, nail salons and barber shops are adapting to an age when people aren’t supposed to touch in a job that requires physical contact.
“We’re having to learn new ways of cutting hair because we have new obstacles,” said Miranda Johnston, owner and stylist at Salon 1. “We just have to learn new techniques.”
Salons were allowed to reopen during phase 1.5 of reopening, which took effect on May 18. Johnston said they require masks for all stylists and clients and stations are arranged 6 feet apart. She said staff sanitizes each station between each client, which they were already required to do by the state board of cosmetology, but they also check everyone’s temperature as they enter the business and have installed hand sanitizing stations.
Many local nail salons are requiring masks and have installed plastic shields between stations and between the technician and client.
Johnston said the salon had difficulty finding supplies at first, like much of the public did, and that product distribution had been delayed in some cases.
Johnston said the biggest challenge had actually been getting clients to agree to wear a mask. “The biggest challenge is the attitudes that come with the mask, not the mask itself,” she said.
She said that sometimes the stylist may have to move certain masks out of their way at some point during the appointment and ask the client to hold it up in front of their face, the bigger problem was a portion of people who don’t want to wear one at all. Most clients have been happy to consent to this, Johnston said, and the salon has disposable masks available for people who don’t have their own. Johnston added that they have the right to refuse service if a client refuses to comply.
“If you want your hair done bad enough, you’ll wear it,” she said. “At least you get your hair done.”
Johnston said community support was helpful for her business, especially considering they were some of the last allowed to reopen.
She said many people bought gift cards through the MHK Together program and she’s appreciated the support and patience.
“The community is pretty great when it comes to that kind of stuff,” she said.