Salina man arrested for child sex crimes in Ogden Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Aug 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Riley County police on Thursday arrested a Salina man in connection with child sex crimes in Ogden.Leif Craig Forster, 39, of Salina has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.The alleged crimes happened between August 2021 and May 2022 with two girls who are now nine years old.Forster remains confined in Riley County jail on $500,000 bond.