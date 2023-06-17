The ways of the wind and ripples of the tide often determine success in the sport of sailing. Children ages 8-12 learned that Wednesday, as Blue Valley Youth Sailing Foundation Opti Camp goers battled calm winds and still waters. It’s the first time attendees sailed opti pram boats they christened Monday, now they look ahead to competing against each other in a regatta Sunday.
Participants enjoyed the experience on the water, but the kids (all boys in this case) mostly enjoyed an opening drill where they purposely capsized their boats. The goal is learning how to conquer danger, however Asher Kormanik, 10, Alta Vista, loved the event for other reasons and attempted to perform the challenge twice.
“We all wanted to capsize the boat out there so we could get in the water, but we wanted to ask them first, so we don’t get yelled at, and we didn’t ask them,” Asher Kormanik said with an ear-to-ear grin. “That was probably the funniest thing.”
Camp Commodore Henry Otto, 75, Manhattan, sailed since he was a teenager with his father. For Otto and many involved in the event, sailing is a lifestyle they want to share with students.
Decades before starting the foundation, Otto and others passed their knowledge to younger generations by teaching Boy Scout Troop 5074. Members of the troop worked to earn a sailing merit badge, then group leaders founded Sea Scout Ship in 2009. It “did well” for many years until it disbanded. Prior to its end, the adults knew changes needed made, and implemented those modifications with the youth sailing foundation.
“We’re trying to save our sport, like so many recreational activities, and kids seem to be more interested to do it on a screen than doing it for real outdoors,” Otto said. “We came to realize that if you wait until they’re 12 or 14 years old, you’ve lost them. They found girls or boys, or they found driving and all the other things of life, so we wanted to start getting kids started at a much earlier age.”
The experiment worked for the campers and parents, and those who volunteered to supervise learned a few things about sailing as well. This is the case for Tim Durrett, 46, Manhattan, a professor in biochemistry at K-State. Durrett learned how to sail through observation and a course he’s taking for his own interests.
“I’ve had four kids go through this program, it’s been great watching them gain confidence and watching them master a skill where they have to be independent,” Durrett said. “Because my kids were having so much fun sailing, my wife and I started to learn, and they’re probably better sailors than I am because they had the sailing program to start when they were so much younger.”
The program appeared different than past years because of a small number of attendees, which started with five and declined to four. Only three kids made it to the water on Wednesday for the initial sailing exercise. The event normally hosts anywhere from 6-8 attendees with 12-14 at most.
Longtime Blue Valley Yacht Club member Bob Mullen, 86, Manhattan, helped Otto put the camp together with a word-of-mouth approach, while Otto reached people in other ways through technology. Despite the low attendance, instructor and sailor Bill Raymann, 64, Manhattan, had a positive perspective.
“We get to spend more one-on-one time with the kids and spend more time out on the water,” Raymann said. “Not that having more kids is bad; having a bunch of kids is great, but what we’ll have to do sometimes is break into two groups and do a little more academic stuff on shore. We’re happy to get as many kids out here as possible as long as it’s safe, which is why having parents here to be our extra eyes and helping hands is so critical.”
Spending time around sailboats isn’t new for Raymann. The Chicago native grew up sailing on Lake Michigan with his father, then competed collegiately at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Since retiring from the U.S. Army, he’s sailed to several places around the world and competed in the Chicago Mackinac sailing race, a fierce competition longer than 300 miles.
For parents like Brier Kormanik, witnessing the sport is new. As Asher Kormanik’s mother, she volunteered to be that extra set of eyes and hands Raymann preached critical.
Both she and Asher Kormanik got something out of their daily hour drive from Alta Vista.
“I’m really excited for him, and now he thinks he needs his own boat,” Brier Kormanik said. “I’m just here to supervise to make sure everyone is safe because I know nothing about sailing, but it’s fun getting to learn alongside him.”
Details regarding different advertising plans to get more signups for July’s camp weren’t mentioned.
Otto said he hopes to implement transportation plans next year for low-income families and provide bigger scholarships. The July Opti Sailing Camp is held July 10-16.