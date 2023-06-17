The ways of the wind and ripples of the tide often determine success in the sport of sailing. Children ages 8-12 learned that Wednesday, as Blue Valley Youth Sailing Foundation Opti Camp goers battled calm winds and still waters. It’s the first time attendees sailed opti pram boats they christened Monday, now they look ahead to competing against each other in a regatta Sunday.

Participants enjoyed the experience on the water, but the kids (all boys in this case) mostly enjoyed an opening drill where they purposely capsized their boats. The goal is learning how to conquer danger, however Asher Kormanik, 10, Alta Vista, loved the event for other reasons and attempted to perform the challenge twice.