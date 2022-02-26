Former K-State football coach Bill Snyder has 16 goals of success. Erin Gutsch, the owner of The Farmhouse restaurant in Riley and Olsburg, has eight:
1. You need three sets of people: a supportive family, loyal customers, and outstanding employees.
2. You need to be adaptable.
3. If you’re a yes person, learn to say no.
4. Always have expectations for yourself and your business.
5. Find a stress release.
6. Take it slow and add along the way.
7. Work hard.
8. Live like a farmer: Save when times are good, pray when times are bad.
Gutsch and other rural entrepreneurs from around Riley County gave advice Wednesday in Riley at the rural revitalization conference hosted by K-State Research and Extension. They shared insight on some of the things they believed an entrepreneur needed to do for success.
Follow gut and build slowly
Gutsch, who opened her first restaurant in June 2013, said people should always follow their gut.
“If you feel it deep down that you can do it and you’re willing to put in the effort, then say yes,” she said.
Gutsch spoke about her keys to success and the motto she runs her restaurants by.
“Take it slow,” she said. “It’s much easier to add than to take away.”
Farmhouse has gone from being only open three days a week with a limited menu to two restaurants with the Riley location open seven days a week and the Olsburg location open five days.
Gutsch said she’s figured out the optimal service hours in Riley and Olsburg and the different menu items that residents prefer. She also does catering.
Leverage assets
Ron Wilson, owner and operator of Lazy T Ranch, an agrotourism business, said potential entrepreneurs need to analyze their assets and build on their strengths.
“And I would say the same thing to ‘ruralpreneurs,’” Wilson said. “What do you love to do and how can you build on that?”
When building his home on the property, he said contractor after contractor told him the view was beautiful. His property sits in the Flint Hills overlooking the Kansas River valley.
Wilson began with a hayrack ride and a bonfire, and it has grown into a place where people see and interact with animals, go on tours, host events/birthday parties and, most recently, host weddings and goat yoga.
Wilson also talked about remote work, saying remote opportunities are endless. “It’s possible to live in a rural setting with the high quality of life that we enjoy and connect with customers, clients and people worldwide literally at the touch of a button,” he said.
Develop relationships
Stacey Wurtz, owner of Frontage 109, a hair salon and event center in Leonardville, started her business in 2016. At the conference, she said the best advice she could give was to find someone who supports you.
“They may not support the idea, they might think its completely awful, but they might believe you,” Wurtz said. “You decide to make it happen.”
Wurtz said she couldn’t stress resources and relationships enough in a small town. An example of that was an event she hosted where a singer named Savanna Chestnut, who was on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” performed.
“Turns out, she was a small business owner that needs a buck, too,” Wurtz said. “So she was willing to come out, get her name out there. So take those chances, reach out, get some relationships.” Since then, Wurtz said Chestnut has sent two more performers from The Voice to sing at her event space.
Wurtz also talked about finding a mentor. She said the person doesn’t necessarily need to be a close friend or family member.
“Some of my best mentors aren’t even hairdressers,” Wurtz said. “They’re my mentors who say, ‘This is how it works for my family at night or this is how I had to adjust my hours.’ So just see if it works and also mentor for others.”
Adapt to circumstances
Craig and Amy Good, who run Good Farms at Olsburg, remembered a time they had to make changes when the industry changed in the late 1990s. “We lost — in ‘98 and ‘99 — 80% of our client base,” Good said.
As all the entrepreneurs told the audience, you have to adapt in business, so that is what the Goods did.
Craig said he switched to “farm to table” farmer. The Goods raise “rare or premium” pigs sold to Heritage Farms, who sell to restaurant owners and grocery stores looking for food that they know how the animals were raised and fed.
Good said some pork producers criticize the farm-to-table method of agriculture. “I think the food marketplace is large and diverse and there’s room to offer consumers varied choices and the way that food is produced and is different from the norm,” Good said.
Good said there is room in agriculture and the rural community for people who think outside the box.
“Don’t be afraid to think differently or outside of the box,” he said. “You have created an advantage for your ventures, something you do differently from others in your field. Before you begin, have a market identified and a potential sales and pricing plan.”
For young entrepreneurs, Good said they need to identify a need for whatever good or service they’re trying to provide and if it’s big enough to support your family. “Ask experts or people that have expertise in whatever field it is you’re looking at,” Good said. “Ask for advice. Don’t try to do it necessarily on your own.”