Brandon Stokes had never run in a road race before Saturday, and he’d never been inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
So finishing a 5K by running into the stadium and onto the football field was a memorable experience.
“It was really cool,” said Stokes, 29. “I have seen the stadium on TV. I’ve seen the outside of the stadium, but this was my first time in the stadium, and to be on the field and be able to start it, it was amazing.”
On Saturday morning, he was one of nearly 1,000 runners took to the roads of Manhattan for the eighth-annual Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5k.
Stokes said his girlfriend, Leah Kanost, lives in Manhattan, and he thought the race would be a good way to prep for the Kansas City Half Marathon in October. He said his first-ever race was one of the coolest experiences he’s had.
Kanost, who’s been running since she was a kid, said she has run the half marathon a few times. She said she loves being around a community of runners, because it’s competitive but also a family. She also likes that the money goes to local businesses and organizations.
“I feel like it’s a beautiful combination of both the local community and K-State community,” Kanost said. “You know, because K-State really puts a lot of effort into running this, and then you get a lot of community members who maybe aren’t affiliated with K-State at all getting to be a part of K-State.”
Another runner, Wendy Pinkel, said she likes the course and how well organized it is. She also runs in the race because she is able to see family in Junction City. Running has been a big part of her life; she ran competitively from middle school through college. She said she stopped running for a bit but got back into it about eight years ago.
“It gives me something to do and also gets me in shape and helps my health,” Pinkel said.
The overall winner for the 5K, Jacob Bull, said this was his first time participating in this event. He said he enjoyed the course and finishing on the field and there was a decent showing for the race.
This year, the weather condition were not ideal for the half marathon; many runners at the finish line said it was a windy day.
AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, the women’s winner of the half marathon, lives in Fort Collins, Colorado, but is a Kansas native from Olpe and K-State alumna. She said any of her time goals were thrown out of the window because of the wind, and she just wanted to have fun.
This year, the course went through campus.
“I love going through campus, just kind of remembering like, ‘Oh cool, that’s where I studied in the library.’ That was pretty nostalgic,” Kirkpatrick said.
She said running in general brings out the best in people. “Whether you’re competing for first place or going out for your first run, everyone suffers on the same course,” she said.
Braden Hoch, 29, ran in his first-ever half marathon. He said he has been looking to build up to a fitness level that he hasn’t achieved before.
He said he still has some room to improve, and he said it’s important to understand that others can push him.