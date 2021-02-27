Confusion over route markings aside, runners in Blue Vista’s second Punisher Trail Race Saturday said they enjoyed the challenge of maneuvering the rocky terrain and sloping paths.
Some participants said after the race that some markings on the course, which also is in the Tuttle Creek off-road vehicle area, had been disturbed by drivers, leading some runners to loop around or take different paths.
Bill McGuire of Sabetha and Jarred Jackson of Ogden, who both ran in the 5k, were the first two to cross the finish line, though they unwittingly ran a different way down the hill during the last bit of the race.
“I think what got everybody was that main intersection,” Jackson said. “When you come out on top, there was no (marking) telling you to stay right ... With races that usually start off that are fairly new — I've done a lot of them that were brand new — you try to support the organization with the things they stand for. That's usually the main thing, just making sure the course is bound, but I found this a lot of fun.”
“Yeah, I don't mind getting lost a little bit,” McGuire added.
McGuire said he wasn’t expecting the trail to be so hilly, but he enjoyed a portion that featured a rock ledge that participants could climb down. Since the race was one of the first of the year, McGuire said he was interested in participating to rid himself of cabin fever, a sentiment with which Jackson agreed.
“With being deployed and coming back and (it being) cold this winter, this is the first (race) I’ve done in a year,” Jackson said. “I usually do them monthly at a minimum and it’s just knocking the frost off. I'm dying right now.”
Riley Varuska and Morgan Kuhlman, both of Kansas City, and Reese Burt of Lawrence, made sure to cross the finish line together.
The group of friends had been on the University of Kansas’ rowing team and said the race served as another “fun way to work out” together. Burt said she recently married at Blue Vista in January and when she saw a posting for the race, she convinced her friends to join as well.
Kuhlman said they also hadn’t expected just how rocky or muddy the trail would be, and they had to put their whole body into the effort while running and stabilizing themselves.
“You would find some flat places, you'd find some uphills and downhills,” she said, “but it was just a really good mix.”
The trio said they would run the race again if they had the chance.
“I really had a lot of fun,” Varuska said. “(The changing terrain) made it go by faster. I would look down (at my watch) and give them updates of where we were and the time passed by so fast because there's so much to focus on.”