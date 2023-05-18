Marcia Rozell has been named as the new director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Manhattan CVB president and CEO Jason Smith announced Rozell’s promotion Tuesday. Rozell is taking up the leadership mantle after a nationwide search began in January to replace long-time director Karen Hibbard, who announced her retirement late last year.
Rozell has worked for the CVB since 2008 in a variety of roles, most recently sports and leisure sale manager.
Smith said in a statement that Rozell was the “best candidate to lead our program into the future.”
“She has a strong passion for Manhattan and will bring that passion to her new role. We are at a critical point in our community with new assets being built that will attract visitors from across the world,” Smith said. “Marcia is the right person to lead the organization in this transition and I look forward to seeing what the next few years will bring for our community.”
Rozell has bachelor and master’s degrees in animal science. She and her husband, Tim, have two grown children and two active dogs. As the Director of Visit Manhattan, Smith said she will lead the day-to-day activities of Manhattan’s tourism organization.
“Visit Manhattan has a solid foundation on which we can build to reach even more visitors to experience our amazing community,” Rozell said in a statement. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our tourism team in the role of Director. I look forward to finding new and creative ways to promote our vibrant community and to connect our out-of-town guests with our local businesses.”
Visit Manhattan activities are funded by transient guest taxes through a contract with the City of Manhattan.