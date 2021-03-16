Chicago flights will resume at the Manhattan Regional Airport in May.
"I'm nervous, I'm hopeful," said Jesse Romo, airport director. "I'm hopeful in May more people are vaccinated, more rules are relaxed on COVID-19. We're going to see a return of travel, and we're very hopeful about that."
American Airlines informed Romo about the flight resumption Monday. The airline suspended the flight last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. American Airlines brought it back in July 2020 but discontinued it after a month.
"We couldn't fill seats, and it went away," Romo told the Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday. "So here we are just a year later, getting it back and hoping it will stick around this time."
Additionally, Romo said larger airplanes are coming back for the Dallas flights.
"It's great," he said. "I want to get excited about it, but it also makes me nervous. When the airline brings in more seats, you have to fill them to keep them."