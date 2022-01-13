Two schools in the Rock Creek School District are closed Thursday and Friday because of staff shortages.
Rock Creek Schools superintendent Kevin Logan wrote on Twitter Wednesday night that St. George Elementary and Rock Creek Middle School are closed for those two days due to staff shortages and substitute teacher unavailability.
Rock Creek High School remains open Thursday and Friday. Middle school activities scheduled for those days may be reset.
Additionally, Logan said St. George Elementary had minimal damage noted after a water leak Tuesday.
He said the leak was found Tuesday morning at a urinal in one of the elementary school bathrooms. He said the urinal would not shut off, and ended up flooding several classrooms and hallways within the "green" wing of the building that houses second and third grades.
Logan said there was about an inch of water on the floor after workers shut the the water off. The district canceled classes Tuesday because of the flooding, but school resumed as normal Wednesday.
Logan said teachers and staffers in the building helped clean up over the course of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said soft items like paper and a few books were the only things damaged. Logan said the dollar loss is expected to be "minimal."