Rebecca Robinson has been named the next president and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners.
Kansas State University officials announced her promotion Wednesday. Robinson will take over for Kent Glasscock, who recently announced his retirement from the position after 20 years of service to the university.
“I am truly honored to serve as the next president and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners,” Robinson said in a statement. “Like many of my colleagues, I’ve had the privilege of being part of the organization since I was an intern and have seen first-hand the incredible talent, dedication and passion of our team that has built a strong foundation of success. As we enter this next chapter, I look forward to working with the team and our partners to lead the organization to new heights.”
Prior to accepting her new role, Robinson served on the organization’s leadership team as the chief corporate engagement and economic development officer. University officials said Robinson has garnered international recognition for her corporate engagement and economic development efforts at K-State, including invited presentations at national conferences and multiple awards of excellence for the KBED partnership. She is serving as the past president of the University Economic Development Association.
Robinson has two degrees from K-State — a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in marketing with minors in Spanish and leadership studies. She is currently a doctoral candidate in leadership communication at K-State.
In a statement, Glasscock said that Robinson is “exactly the talented, visionary and exciting leader who will make Innovation Partners even more effective in progressing the Kansas State University mission as it defines itself as a next-generation land-grant university.”
Glasscock, 70, is retiring on April 1. During his 20 years of service, Glasscock has helped Innovation Partners gain more than $100 million to benefit the university.