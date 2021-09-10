City officials are reminding K-State football fans to be aware of road construction as they make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.
The Wildcats will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. in the first home game of the season.
Two projects could cause congestion for drivers headed to the game.
Reconstruction of Kimball Avenue between Candlewood Drive and Seth Child Road (K-113) west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium has reduced traffic on Kimball to two lanes head-to-head in that area, city government officials said in a written statement.
Additionally, for pregame incoming southbound traffic, the exit off Seth Child approaching Kimball is closed. Fans driving from the north are asked to continue south to Claflin Road before exiting Seth Child and use College Avenue to the stadium.
After the game, law enforcement officials will divert eastbound traffic on Kimball for a short time to allow exiting football traffic to use both lanes through the construction zone onto Scenic Drive out to K-18 and I-70. Also, because the northbound entrance ramp to Seth Child is closed, traffic wishing to go northbound will be diverted at Browning Avenue to Marlatt Avenue, then west to Seth Child.
This portion of construction on Kimball is expected to be completed in mid-October. The rebuilding of the intersection of Kimball and College at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was completed last spring.
All lanes and entrances to the parking lots at the stadium are fully open.
The other major construction currently in progress is the Wildcat Creek bridge replacement project on Fort Riley Boulevard (K-18) near the intersection of Richards Drive, which has reduced traffic to two lanes in that area. The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.