A Fort Riley reconstruction project will close Henry Drive from Smoky Hill Road to Ray Road starting March 22.
Fort Riley will detour traffic around Marshall Army Airfield, and a roundabout will be constructed to replace the current intersection of Henry Drive and Smoky Hill Road.
Officials expect to reopen this section of Henry Drive by December.
The Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will remain open throughout the project.
A separate project closes Henry Drive from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, and traffic will be detoured around the airfield during those hours.
Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from Interstate 70 and exit 301.