Kansas State University graduate Joey Radetic and University of Missouri alum Hunter Swanson hang out Saturday morning. The two are best friends and were with a mix of K-State and Mizzou fans at a tailgate outside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Missouri fan Karl Breuckmann, left, talks with Kansas State fan Jason Patterson as he cooks food Saturday morning for their tailgate east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Kansas State and Missouri flags flutter against an overcast sky. The Wildcats beat the Tigers, 40-12, in the football game, turn to Page B1 for coverage.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
A family of Kansas State and Missouri fans cross the street on their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday morning.
Despite heavy rainfall during tailgating and a rain delay, K-State and Missouri fans hung in there for a rekindled matchup of old conference foes Saturday.
For the first time in 11 years, the Missouri Tigers played K-State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Although inclement weather tried to dampen the day, K-State and Missouri fans were happy that the two schools were playing each other.
Brian Hannah, 47, and Brendon Lueck, 42, who are neighbors in Basehor, came to the game with decent expectations for both teams. Hannah said K-State was a more experienced team, and Lueck said he was hoping for a competitive game. Lueck didn’t get his wish; K-State beat Missouri 40-12 on Saturday.
Both said it’s good to see the old rivalry again even though it’s not the main rivalry for either team.
Karl Breuckmann, Missouri alumnus, and Jason Patterson, a K-State alumnus, were tailgating before the game and making breakfast sandwiches. Breuckmann and Patterson went to dental school together at the University of Missouri — Kansas City (UMKC).
Breuckmann said the rivalry has gone away a little bit since Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference in 2011.
Joey Radetic and Hunter Swanson are best friends and were with a mix of K-State and Missouri fans.
Swanson said it’s cool to come somewhere familiar since it’s been a long time since Missouri hit the gridiron in Manhattan.
“You’re somewhat removed from the rivalry to where there’s no animosity,” Swanson said. “My brother was a senior at K-State last year, and we were talking, ‘We’re friends 364 days of the year, and there’s one day we’re not going to be.’”
During his time in Columbia, Mo., Swanson said he came to K-State a handful of times while in college and said it’s always a great atmosphere.
Steve and Debbie Culp of Lee’s Summit, Mo., also made the trip down I-70 to the game. Steve said he was not the biggest fan of Missouri going to the SEC. “I like that (Missouri’s) getting back into playing some Big 12 teams,” Steve said.
Debbie said she came to the game to watch her grandson play trumpet in the marching band.
Matt Ehler said he had made a lot of Missouri friends, and it’s nice to have the rivalry back.
Mike Lombardo said he works in Kansas City and has a lot of co-workers from K-State. Gameday made Lombardo reminisce about the days he was in the office making side bets.
Ehler said there seemed to be excitement from both sides, but he looked forward to a repeat of the last match-up in 2011 when K-State beat Missouri on its way out of the Big 12.