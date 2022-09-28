Riley County has moved down to the “moderate” level for COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 20.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said Wednesday Riley County had 18 new cases from Sept. 17 to 23. This represents a rate of 24.2 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. The total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (50-99) and high (100 or more).
Other surrounding counties also dropped down to the moderate category.
Geary County had 15 new cases (47.4 per 100,000), Pottawatomie County had 9 new cases (36.9 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County had two new cases (28.9 per 100,000).
KDHE also reported one additional death in Riley County. An 86-year-old, fully vaccinated woman died on Sept. 2 after she began displaying symptoms on Aug. 31. She represents the 96th COVID-related death in Riley County.
Riley County health officials said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had no COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. They said this was the second consecutive week the hospital reported zero COVID patients.
Riley County has reported 15,412 COVID cases since March 2020.
Vaccine
The Riley County Health Department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses. The department also will begin giving flu vaccines starting Monday. People can get flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same appointment.
“We’ve administered more than 594 COVID booster vaccines since Sept. 15 when (bivalent vaccines) became available,” Jacob Clarke, clinic supervisor, said in a written statement. “Supplies of Moderna are low due to a national shortage, so the Pfizer vaccine may be your only choice when you visit. The manufacturer is planning to increase production, but thankfully, you do not need to get the same booster as your original doses.”
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
Testing
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appoints are available 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days in advance.
The health department has asked that when people arrive for their appointment that they park in the designated spaces on Wharton Manor Road, which is the back side of the clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Staff members will come to your car to test people. They also ask people to park in the reserved COVID spaces only if residents are visiting the clinic to get tested.