Riley County has moved down to the “moderate” level for COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 20.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said Wednesday Riley County had 18 new cases from Sept. 17 to 23. This represents a rate of 24.2 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. The total does not include any at-home test results.