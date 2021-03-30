Contestants from Riley and Pottawatomie counties placed in the top five in this year’s Sunflower State Spelling Bee.
Riley County spelling bee champion Aiden Levendofsky placed third in the statewide bee. Levendofsky is an 8th grade student at Manhattan Catholic Schools.
Gemma Hovind of Pottawatomie County tied for fifth place in the spelling bee, along with Jordan Crouch of Lyon County. Hovind is an 8th grade student at Wamego Middle School. Organizers didn’t say how many question Hovind or Levendofsky answered correctly.
The spelling bee, which was 100% online this year, featured 75 students from across Kansas in a competition to test the participant’s spelling and vocabulary skills. The bee consisted of 25 spelling words and 25 vocabulary words for contestants to answer correctly.
Eighth grader Ishya Bhavsar of Johnson County won Friday’s competition, answering 49 out of 50 questions correctly.
Bhavsar will represent Kansas in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando, Florida. The national spelling bee will take place July 8, with the final rounds happening in-person and televised at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
The finals, which feature 10-12 spellers, will be broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2.