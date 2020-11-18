As coronavirus cases surge locally and across the country, health officials are asking for mandatory mask ordinance as a way to prevent virus spread.
But Riley and Pottawatomie county commissions haven’t given any indication that mask mandates are imminent. Both counties have gone months without changing any of their health regulations.
The standoff on masks began during the summer when Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate. However, counties were allowed opt out, and most did.
Geary County, which originally opted out of Kelly’s mask mandate along with other area counties, now has its own requirement.
That leaves Riley County and Pottawatomie County as targets for area health officials who are making a renewed push.
In a letter to the Riley County Commission published in Wednesday’s Mercury on Page A6, Ascension Via Christi Hospital President Bob Copple advocated for a mask requirement.
“As we look ahead to available vaccines and improving treatments there is hope for an ability to have a ‘new normal,’” he said. “As a bridge to this future state, it is important to take actions now and support mask requirements to slow the spread and enable this future.”
Riley County’s health regulations, which have been in place since Aug. 18, “strongly recommend” that people wear masks in public or outside when you can’t maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside of your household.
However, Manhattan has been under a citywide mask mandate since the city commission passed an ordinance on July 7.
Riley County commissioners previously said they prefer Manhattan having its own ordinance rather than a countywide mandate because most of the cases are based in the city. In interviews with The Mercury on Wednesday, none of the three commissioners committed to moving forward with a countywide mask mandate.
Commissioner Ron Wells said he wouldn’t have a problem with a countywide mandate, but he didn’t think it would have much impact since Manhattan already requires masks. He mentioned that about 75% of the county’s population resides in Manhattan.
“I would sign off on a mandate in the county if it had any effect on the problem at hand,” he said. “Unfortunately right now, it would only be a feel-good (action).”
Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez said he didn’t want to pursue a countywide mandate. Rodriguez said Leonardville Nursing Home has experienced two outbreaks, but the vast majority of the county’s cases have been in Manhattan.
“You can wear a mask if you want to in the rural areas, but we’re not going to mandate it,” he said.
Commissioner John Ford expressed more openness to a mandate, but he said the biggest issue would be determining how to make people comply in rural areas and the enforcement measures. He said commissioners haven’t gotten solid answers on those questions, but they are continuing to discuss the issue.
“I’m certainly engaged to do whatever it takes to take the pressure off of our healthcare providers,” he said.
Pottawatomie County’s health regulations have been in place since July 2, the day that Kelly issued her order. The regulations say the county commission reached its decision to opt out of the mandate because Pottawatomie County had no deaths from COVID-19 and active cases and hospitalizations had been “minimal.”
That has changed recently, which resulted in hospital officials speaking to the county commission on Monday, advocating for a countywide mask mandate.
Todd Willert, CEO of Community HealthCare System, headquartered at Onaga, and Steve Land, administrator of Wamego Health Center, spoke to the commission.
The Pottawatomie County Commission doesn’t appear any closer to approving a mandate than its counterparts.
“What are the guidelines we’re playing by?” Commissioner Pat Weixelman asked Monday. “If somebody can bring me a defined definition on when these masks need to be worn on a day-to-day basis, it would really help me in making a decision.”