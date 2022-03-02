While Riley County has yet another indicator the area has moved past the omicron surge, officials on Wednesday reported five more COVID-related deaths.
The Riley County Health Department reported the two-week rate of positive COVID tests was 6.85%, the first time it’s been below 10% this year.
The department said the two-week rate was 6.85%, down about 10 percentage points from 16.64% two weeks ago. The last time the county had a two-week rate below 10% was Dec. 29 when the department reported a rate of 7.78%.
Since the last report Feb. 16, the county added five deaths of COVID-positive patients:
- A 48-year-old unvaccinated woman died Dec. 24, after testing positive Dec. 10.
- A 90-year-old unvaccinated man died Jan. 31, after testing positive Jan. 18.
- A 87-year-old unvaccinated woman died Feb. 19, after testing positive Feb. 12.
- A 70-year-old unvaccinated man died Feb. 21, after testing positive Feb. 13.
- A 60-year-old vaccinated man died last Thursday after testing positive on Jan. 20
The county has now reported 79 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
Explaining the late addition of the December and January deaths, Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the high number of cases and deaths during the omicron surge led to some verification delays.
Uccello said deaths have to be verified by the Office of Vital Statistics. Once the death certificate is completed and filed, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment verifies the COVID records.
The county reported 188 new COVID cases over the past two weeks. Officials said the county has 46 active cases.
Officials said that at the height of the omicron surge in January, health workers identified hundreds of new COVID-positive patients per day, and Ascension Via Christi Hospital cared for as many as 23 COVID-positive patients. That number was down to four on Wednesday, an 83% decrease.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the health department will continue to be alert and active and let the public know if a new variant poses concerns to residents. But Gibbs said COVID will continue to be a part of people’s lives but currently is not an emergency situation for Riley County.
“Over the past two years, we’ve learned to respond quickly to change, ramping up the COVID response to help keep people safe and then easing restrictions as the threat decreases,” Gibbs said in a written statement. “Thankfully, the community is now in a position to resume more of the social activities we all love.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to offer free COVID testing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3019 Anderson Ave. through March 31.
The health department will continue to provide rapid testing for symptomatic patients by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 785-323-6400 between 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
“Staying home if you’re sick is one cultural change that I hope will last well beyond COVID-19,” Gibbs said. “No one wants to spread COVID, flu, or even colds to their friends, classmates, or coworkers. Please continue to stay home if you are sick.”
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Riley County has reported 13,400 COVID cases.
The next update will be on March 16.