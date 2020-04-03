An additional case of the coronavirus has increased Riley County’s total to nine, as of Friday morning.
The latest case involves a 34-year-old woman who lives in Manhattan.
Hali Rowland, public information officer, announced the new case Friday morning.
Officials didn’t provide any additional information to The Mercury about the most recent case.
Out of the nine confirmed cases, two are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and the rest are in quarantine at home.
Health officials are awaiting the results of 13 tests. They are also monitoring more than 20 people who are currently in quarantine, but haven’t been tested.
Riley County has had 75 negative tests so far.
Officials said that the recent positive cases are all associated with travel outside of the community.
In addition, Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said RCPD’s follow-up with asking businesses to close because of Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order went successfully.
Moldrup said Thursday afternoon during a virtual press conference via Zoom that RCPD officers recently met with a “small number of businesses” that were still operating. Although he said some business owners were disappointed, they understood.
“Each business was cooperative and very understanding,” he said.
At a press conference earlier this week, public officials said a lot of residents asked them where they can donate supplies.
They said people in the community who want to donate non-food items can call the Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 785-537-3113.
People can donate medical supplies, like masks, by calling the Mercy Community Health Foundation at 785-587-5462.
People cannot donate homemade items, officials said.