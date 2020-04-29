The Manhattan area could return to essentially normal business operations by the middle of June, at the earliest, under a draft plan being considered by local government officials.
Restaurants and bars would have to remain closed for dining in for at least a month under the guidelines, which have not been formally approved or issued.
Local officials declined to comment on the proposed guidelines. They have refused to release the drafts of the document, saying they didn’t want to cause confusion. They intend to release the finalized guidelines after Gov. Laura Kelly announces new statewide, which she plans to do Thursday evening. Kelly has indicated that the statewide stay-at-home orders, which expire Sunday night, would give way to county-by-county regulations.
The draft guidelines, which The Mercury obtained Wednesday from a source who requested to remain unnamed, lays out five reopening steps.
Riley County is currently under step one, which follows guidelines under Gov. Kelly's stay-at-home order.
In order to enter step two, there must be enough personal protective equipment and test kits available in the community, no "exponential increase" in positive coronavirus cases and the local healthcare system is able to handle the current situation and a potential increase in positive patients without becoming overwhelmed, according to the draft.
Step two must last for at least 14 days, according to the draft. Businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, gyms and movies theatres cannot open during this period. Dining in bars or restaurants is still restricted during this time as well.
Social distancing is still important during step two, according to the draft.
In order to move to step three, the community must see stability or a decline in coronavirus cases.
Step three allows for the reopening of nail salons, hair salons and gyms, among other similar types of businesses. Social gathering sizing increases to 25 people as well, according to the draft. Step three lasts for at least another 14 days.
Step four initiates the reopening of all businesses, but restricts the occupancy in restaurants, bars, movie theatres and concert venues. Step four lasts for at least 14 days as well. The draft did not indicate the occupancy limit in step four.
Step five introduces "the new normal" to the community. The duration of step five is unknown but the draft stated it could last for "several months."
There are no bans on activities in place during step five, but events are looked at on a case-by-case basis and officials can place restrictions on large gatherings if needed, according to the draft.
County health director Julie Gibbs has the authority to institute the rules. She has said she intends to consult with task forces and other officials involved in the county's emergency operations center.