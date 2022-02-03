Riley County health officials have reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, and they believe the peak of the omicron surge is over.
Riley County on Thursday identified 607 new COVID cases in the past week. This is down from Jan. 26 when the county reported 898 cases in a week.
Officials said the county had 638 active cases, representing a decrease of 341 from last week.
The two-week rate of positive tests fell from 24.06% to 17.84%.
“Thankfully, the local case numbers are starting to drop,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director. “We’re hopeful that the peak of the omicron surge in Riley County is behind us.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for 11 COVID-positive patients on Thursday. Four patients were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 12,513 cases. Of those, 72 have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's indoor COVID testing facility opened Thursday at 3019 Anderson Ave. in the Plaza West Shopping Center. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials said the new testing facility is not a drive-up clinic and patients need to park and go inside for testing. Masks are required to enter the building.
The health department is continuing to provide vaccines by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 785-565-6560. Health department nurses also can offer COVID and flu vaccines clinics on-site in collaboration with businesses, organization managers, or owners. To schedule a clinic, call 785-776-4779 ext. 7691.