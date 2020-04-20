A 43-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both of Riley County, tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the two latest cases are community spread, not travel-related.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the two new cases just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Both people are isolated in their own homes, officials said Monday afternoon.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,986 cases, 100 deaths and 405 hospitalizations statewide Monday.
KDHE reported 10 cases in Geary County and six cases in Pottawatomie County.
KDHE reported 26 cases in Riley County, but local officials count 29. Thirteen of those 29 cases are considered recovered, local officials said Monday afternoon.
There are six pending tests and 211 negative tests from Riley County, officials said. No Riley County residents are hospitalized at this time, Gibbs said.
Just over 40% of the cases in Riley County involve people in the 20-34 age range, according to a chart provided by officials.
Seven of the cases are in their 20s while another seven are in their 40s. Six people are in their 30s and five people are in their 50s. Three people are in their 60s while one person is aged 10-19 years old.
Of the 29 cases, 65% are males and 35% are females, according to statistics provided by officials.
In addition, officials have identified an unnamed Manhattan hotel for the alternative care site location, but will not open the site until it is needed.