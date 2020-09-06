In the three weeks since K-State classes resumed, the total coronavirus cases in the county increased by 134.8% and active cases went up 443.2%.
Total cases increased from 500 on Aug. 17 to 1,174 on Friday. Active cases increased from 125 on Aug. 17 to 679 on Friday.
K-State classes began Aug. 17, but students began returning to the area in the few weeks prior to stagger move-in dates.
Local health officials previously said they expected cases in the county to spike when students returned, but they didn’t know by how much.
Nearly 74% of the county’s total cases, or 865, have been from those in the 18 to 24 age range. On Aug. 17, people ages 18 to 24 represented 52.4% of total cases.
The Riley County Health Department on Friday reported 129 new cases and 42 recoveries since Wednesday. Eighty-eight percent of the new cases also are in the 18 to 24 range.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for three COVID-19 patients, as of Friday.
The health department on Friday declared two additional outbreaks in the county, one at Homestead Assisted Living Facility (6) and the other at Theta Xi fraternity (5).
A 91-year-old man who was a resident of the assisted living facility died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after testing positive for COVID-19. He was the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county. The health department said it is awaiting the results for additional tests of residents and staff members. The Homestead suspended all non-essential visitation earlier this year.
The health department recommends that all residents of Greek houses that have been declared an outbreak should complete a 14-day quarantine, which they can do at the house or their permanent residences. They should not go to work, participate in social activities, or attend in-person classes.
There are a total of 13 active outbreaks in Riley County including three additional K-State fraternities — Delta Sigma Phi (20), Phi Delta Theta (21) and Sigma Alpha Epsilon (5) — and six K-State sororities — Alpha Delta Pi (10), Alpha Xi Delta (7), Chi Omega (6), Kappa Kappa Gamma (8), Kappa Delta (7) and Pi Beta Phi (5). There are also outbreaks associated with the K-State football team (12) and the Blue Valley school district office (7).
An outbreak is declared when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place.
The number of outbreaks associated with fraternities and sororities and the cases among adults aged 18-24 led to the health department canceling event permits for all Greek houses in Manhattan during September, said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
The department also said at least eight classrooms at seven Riley County daycare facilities have been closed because of positive staff members, all of them in the 18-24 age range. A few of the facilities have made the choice to close completely. Each classroom or “unit” holds roughly 10 children.
Children who have been identified as close contacts as part of a daycare exposure may not be admitted to other daycare facilities until their 14-day quarantine period is complete.