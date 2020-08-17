Riley County has reached 500 cases of the coronavirus.
The Riley County Health Department on Monday announced five new positive cases since Friday. There are now 125 active cases with 370 recovered and five deaths. Two people are hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.
The Manhattan area confirmed its first coronavirus case in late March. It took until June 19 for the Riley County Health Department to announce the county had its first 100 cases.
The next hundreds happened more rapidly with the county reaching 200 on June 29 and 300 on July 6. The spread started to slow after that as the county reached 400 cases on July 21.
The health department is asking that the public not call 911 to report violations of health orders.
Instead, people can report violations to them by emailing rileycountycovid19@gmail.com or calling 785-587-4526. Complaints requiring investigations will be forwarded to the Riley County Police Department.
To send a complaint about violations of the mask mandate in Manhattan, please email masks@rileycountypolice.org.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Monday reported 35,167 cases, 2,034 hospitalizations and 405 deaths.
That was up 1,282 cases, 14 hospitalizations and three deaths from Friday.
On Monday, Geary County had 228 cases and Pottawatomie County had 121, according to KDHE. Geary County was up 5 from Wednesday, and Pottawatomie County was up 4.
KDHE and Riley County releases data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.