A 35-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total to 68 cases, officials said Thursday morning.
Officials are working on contact tracing, and the disease investigation is ongoing.
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has two positive patients on ventilators, officials said Thursday morning. Another person is under investigation for the coronavirus at the hospital, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,170 cases, 890 hospitalizations and 222 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 159 cases, 28 hospitalizations and five deaths from Monday.
There have been 97,883 negative tests statewide. KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pottawatomie County has 29 cases and Geary County has 18, according to KDHE.
The Geary County Health Department announced Tuesday that a 65-year-old man died from coronavirus.
This is the second person in the region who has died from coronavirus-related causes. Officials announced in May that a Manhattan man in his 30s died from coronavirus-related causes after testing positive for COVID-19 in April.