Springtime weed spraying in Riley County starts this month.
Riley County noxious weed director Michael Boller told Riley County commissioners Thursday that spraying operations begin this month with applications to bare surfaces along county roads. The land around rural roads, as well as guard rails, parking lots and signs will be sprayed, weather permitting.
Solid spraying for noxious and annual weeds also starts this month. Boller said one-third of the county is solid sprayed every year. This time, the northern portion of Riley County will be treated for annual and noxious weeds.
Boller said there are currently spring seeding projects happening around Riley County, with 45 projects in total that started March 21. Public Works crews were busy during the fall months cleaning out ditches and preparing county right-of-way lands to be re-seeded for grass and other plants. Crews began working in the northern part of the county and are making their way south.
Additionally, roadside mowing operations will begin in May.
Boller told commissioners that hazardous household waste collection is happening at Howie’s Recycling from 8 a.m. to noon April 15.
Typically the waste collection is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month, but county officials decided to move the collection date due to Easter falling on April 9. The recycling center is closed for Easter weekend.
Boller also mentioned that the county’s household hazardous waste facility has recycling latex paint for sale for people who need it. One-gallon and 5-gallon containers are available, and people interested in purchasing some latex paint can call the noxious weed/hazardous waste department at 785-539-3202 or visit the facility at 6245 Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan.
In related business, county commissioners approved a proposal from Boller to purchase a new John Deere 6120M tractor from Prairieland Partners John Deere in Wamego for $111,500.
Boller presented two bids for a new midsize mowing tractor, both from equipment dealers in Wamego. The bid from Prairieland Partners was the cheapest option.