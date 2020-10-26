Riley County commissioners want more information from the Manhattan city government about the proposed Riley County Police Department substation before they will approve it.
The county commission Monday tabled a decision to move forward with construction of the substation in the $13.8 million Aggieville parking garage, which will be in the lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue.
“Yeah, I’ve got a lot of reservations here, even with just the substation,” said commissioner John Ford.
Instead, Riley County staff members, including county clerk Rich Vargo and county counselor Clancy Holeman, and city officials will meet to provide details to present to county commissioners before the county makes a formal decision on the substation.
The county government pays rent for the current Aggieville substation at 1113 Moro St. Riley County pays $10,500 annually — or $875 per month — for the space.
The estimated cost for the substation at the parking garage is $443,820, Vargo said.
Riley County commissioner Ron Wells raised concerns from the county’s perspective about the amount of money being invested in the project.
“The county will be investing a lot of money in that parking garage,” Wells said. “I don’t think the county should be saddled with (it) since it’s a benefit to the city of Manhattan. “Eighty-seven percent to 90% of the RCPD work is in the city of Manhattan. So I don’t want to saddle the county residents.”
Wells said this project needs to be fair to Riley County.
Last Monday, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board unanimously endorsed plans for the creation of the substation, but the final say on paying for the facility belongs to the county commission.
Police department staff last week proposed the idea of placing a training room with the substation in the garage. However, law board members did not approve creating a training space for the police department.
“So that’s off the table,” Vargo said.