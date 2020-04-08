While Riley County has 19 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said officials are waiting on results from 15 tests and monitoring 19 people.
There are five recovered cases.
Gibbs didn't release the age, residence or gender associated with any of the most recent cases during a Wednesday afternoon public update. However, she reiterated that Manhattan is dealing with community spread when it comes to some of the recent cases.
"We do know that a few of our new cases do not have any travel in their history," Gibbs said. "I would say it's safe to say at this time as we announced on Sunday that there is community spread."
There are four positive cases in Geary County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported five cases in Pottawatomie County.
Of the 19 positive cases, 13 are males and six are females. None of the people are hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.
Five out of the 19 cases involve people aged 20 to 29 years old, which is the most cases among all age groups. Four are in the 30- to 39-year-old category while four are in the 40- to 49-year-old bracket. Three are 50-59 years old while two are in the 60- to 69-year-old bracket. One case involves a person aged 10-19 years old.
Across the state, there are 1,046 positive cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths with 248 hospitalizations as of Wednesday afternoon, KDHE reported.
That is up 146 cases from Tuesday. That is also an additional 11 reported deaths from Tuesday's count of 27 deaths. The number of hospitalizations increased by 25.
Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that was the biggest one-day uptick for cases and deaths.