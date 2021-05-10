Riley County commissioners on Monday voted to demolish the former First Christian Church building.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to seek bids for the demolition of the 112-year-old building at 115 Courthouse Plaza.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke voted against the measure. Focke said she wants to see whether the church’s original limestone blocks would be valuable, and that she wants to see that element of the building preserved.
County commission chairman John Ford said it will cost the county more to preserve the original stonework during demolition, but he did not oppose the idea.
Ford said an outside entity may want to purchase the original stone for reuse.
He said it is not his goal to destroy “historic” buildings, yet the cost of renovating the church into more office space for future county needs would be immense.
“It’s not one of those decisions I’m totally ecstatic about,” Ford said.
While Ford called the FCC building historic, it isn’t listed on the local, state or national registries of historic places. It sits just outside of the nationally registered Downtown Manhattan Historic District.
The commission purchased the building in May 2020 for $852,000. Since then, commissioners noted the interior of the building has degraded significantly with reported cases of vagrants living in the church building illegally.
Ford initially supported buying the church, but he retracted his support as he felt there were other priorities needing to be addressed during the pandemic. He voted against the purchase of the church, but former commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells approved it.
In April, Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo recommended the board demolish the aging structure, turn the space into a parking lot, and eventually start anew, as that was the original plan he discussed with church leaders.
BBN Architects developed an evaluation of the church, along with a space planning report and county offices master plan about a decade ago.
County officials say there still wouldn’t be enough room for the government’s future needs even if it remodeled the current facility.
Brent Bowman, principal for BBN Architects, said the church replaced its first sanctuary and added on to the building periodically throughout the 1960s. He said the sanctuary floor slopes, which would be costly to reconfigure into a flat floor for offices. He also encouraged commissioners to think about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the use and landscape of office spaces, as more people choose to work from home. Bowman said preservation of some of the original aesthetics would be key, whether the board chose to renovate or demolish the building.
“I think there’s an intellectual exercise in understanding what’s worth preserving,” Bowman said. “You need to be really sure that whatever you do is for the long-term.”
Ford also discussed the need to incorporate information technology infrastructure into the building if they chose to renovate. In April, commissioner Greg McKinley said upon viewing the church in-person, it appeared much of the old sanctuary was torn out during previous remodels, and the interior was more of a maze than most people would prefer to deal with.
In a letter published in Saturday’s Mercury, the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance advocated for keeping the building intact.
“The (group) would like to urge county commissioners to seek expert input from structural engineers, architects and preservation professionals and to not act in haste, especially when there are currently no plans for the lot,” the letter said.
No one from the public attended the meeting or provided public comment.
Ford said the interior and exterior of the building will be photographed and documented for county archives before it’s torn down. The county hasn’t set a timeline for seeking bids and demolition.