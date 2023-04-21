A volunteer program helped file 931 tax returns for the program’s 18th tax season with a total financial impact of $1.36 million.
Riley County Extension director Gary Fike on Thursday told the Riley County Commission about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
The VITA program provides those who make less than $75,000 a year assistance on their taxes, and this year’s initiative had 15 people working on the program. The program helped provide $1.17 million in tax refunds and $186,200 in preparation savings.
Fike said Fort Riley had announced the closing of its tax assistance program in October. Following that, Fike said the Riley County program had its most returns since at least 2015. The number of returns filed between this year and last year jumped by 163 (from 724 to 887), according to Riley County Extension Director Gary Fike. (The total number — 931 — includes returns from 2020, 2021 and 2022.)
“I continue to be surprised that our first-timers come to us and say, ‘I’ve never heard of this before,’ but we’ve been doing this for 18 years,’” Fike said.
Fike shared comments from people who used the service and liked it.
“We use this service because of the wonderful people here helping us in the Manhattan Public Library,” one commenter wrote. “We seem to have problems and mishaps on our own computer. We are not technically smart, and the interaction with these highly competent folks is rewarding in many ways for us.”
Commissioners also heard Fike request approval to appoint members for the Fairgrounds Task Force, which the commission passed unanimously. This will allow the task force to begin preparation for the upcoming Riley County Fair. This year’s fair will be July 27-31, according to the fair website.
The commission also unanimously approved the creation of an Environmental Health Technician position. An Environmental Health Specialist position has been open for the last month, but the county hasn’t been able to fill it citing a lack of candidates who meet the requirements.
Amanda Webb, planning director, presented the option to create a new job title and description to allow for better search results. She clarified that this would not be an additional position and that this would allow the county to find a technician to train to become a specialist.
The position would provide inspections and technical assistance services for water and wastewater systems, along with enforcing the sanitary code, and providing education about environmental health programs to the community.