The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimously approved modifying its social media policy regarding what comments from the general public the county government can remove off social media accounts managed by the county.
The county threw out the previous policy language to create an updated policy that Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said more clearly states what the county can remove from comments on social media.
The new county policy says the county reserves the right, without notice, to delete posts or comments on Riley County social media pages that contain obscene material like pornography, plagiarism of copyrighted material, defamation such as libel or slander, threats, advertisements, or commercial messages and any information promoting illegal discrimination.
Riley County’s previous social media policy said it could remove comments that include objectively false information, profanity, sexual content, threatening messages, advertisements, defamatory words, abusive remarks or harassment or anything that could violate the legal right of others and anything that promotes illegal activity.
Uccello, who pushed for the updated policy, said she learned about best practices for social media policy at a recent Kansas Association of Public Information Officers conference. She said she wanted the policy more closely related to legal definitions based on best practices. She referred to policies from the Riley County Police Department, Manhattan city government and Johnson County to craft the update.
“We also have an obligation to protect everyone’s 1st Amendment rights, and since we’re a government agency, all those pages on social media represent government communication,” Uccello said. “People have the right to come on and criticize us.”