Riley County has 6 new positive cases since Friday’s report, officials confirmed Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 483 known cases. Of those, 126 are active, 352 have recovered and 5 have died after testing positive.
There were 146 tests pending and 4,929 test results were negative, as of Monday.
According to Riley County Health Department officials, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two positive patients. One of the patients is on a ventilator.
As of Monday, more than half of the positive cases — 256 — have been people in the 18- to 24-year-old range. People 25 to 34 was the second highest group with 71 cases. Nine have been younger than 18.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 31,730 cases, 1,911 hospitalizations and 387 deaths statewide Friday.
That was up 1,092 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 7 deaths from Friday. KDHE and Riley County releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 194 cases while Pottawatomie County had 115 Monday, according to KDHE. Geary County was up one case from Friday, and Pottawatomie County was up two.
As of Monday, there had been 294,939 negative tests statewide, according to KDHE.