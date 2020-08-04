Riley County is under 100 active coronavirus cases for the first time since late June.
Officials said Tuesday that the county has 96 active cases.
The last time Riley County was under 100 active cases was June 24.
The Riley County Health Department recorded 83 active cases June 24. That number increased to 109 on June 26.
This shows the continued downtrend trend of new confirmed cases in the county.
Riley County officials confirmed two new coronavirus cases Tuesday and one over the weekend. The total since the coronavirus pandemic began is 452.
Of those, 96 are active, 351 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the virus.
There are three positive patients and zero people under investigation at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 28,876 cases, 1,782 hospitalizations and 365 deaths Monday.
That was up 1,064 cases, 31 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Friday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 181 cases while Pottawatomie County had 112 Monday, according to KDHE. That was up two cases in Geary County and four in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
KDHE reported the state had 272,963 negative tests.