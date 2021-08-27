Riley County commissioners on Thursday turned down a suggestion to waive a county policy on spending limits for a new piece of firefighting equipment.
Riley County emergency management director Russel Stukey asked the commission if they would consider waiving the $10,000 expenditure limit in the county procurement policy and allow for the purchase of a new 300-gallon water tank for a one-ton truck. Riley County Fire District No. 1 received a free truck from the Kansas Forest Service that will replace a 50-year-old vehicle. Stukey said the water tank, or skid unit as it’s called, they wanted to purchase was from South Dakota company Heiman Fire Equipment for $13,165.
Commissioner John Ford said he did not want to waive the $10,000 spending cap and “create exceptions” to county policies.
“If you make an exception, waive it here, somebody else is going to want the same waiver,” Ford said. “Where do you draw that line? Where do you make that threshold?”
Ford said he did appreciate Stukey’s proposal for the purchase, but he said he thinks “there is a definitive reason why that particular policy is in place.”
“I do think we need to go through that formal (bidding) process,” Ford said.
Three companies bid on a proposal for a new skid unit. None of the bids were at or below $10,000. The least expensive bid option was the one Stukey presented at $13,165. Commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley agreed with Ford and Riley County clerk Rich Vargo, who said that the policy should not be waived in the interest of transparency and “doing things above board.”
Commissioners voted to send the proposal through the bidding process again.
In other business, the board approved changes of address for eight properties along a private road near Wildwood Adventure Park. As part of the next-generation 911 system used by the county, a portion of Johnson Road just south and east of Wildwood was renamed to Johnson Trail to make address identification easier for emergency services.
No members of the public attended that portion of the meeting, and commissioners said they did not hear any concerns from residents about the change. County officials in May sent letters that detailed the name change and the reason for it to all affected property owners. The next-generation 911 system uses Geographic Information Systems data to determine where a person calling 911 is located.
Commissioners also approved carryover reimbursement budgets for separate services within community corrections. The carryover amount for adult services for 2022 is $11,476, while the budget for juvenile services is $15,067.
These are reimbursement dollars that come from drug testing fees, supervision fees, and old equipment sales that are required to be approved for carryover by the Kansas Department of Corrections.