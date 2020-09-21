Drivers’ license services in the Riley CountyOffice Building are suspended until at least Oct. 2 after an employee in the Riley County treasurer’s office tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
The positive person came into close contact with six other employees in the department, so those people are quarantining right now, said Shilo Heger, county treasurer, at the county commission meeting Monday.
Heger told The Mercury she believes no one from the public was exposed to the virus. She said the department has protocols including maintaining 6 feet of distance between employees and customers, having glass partitions and mask-wearing. Heger said to her knowledge no other employee in the treasurer’s department has tested positive.
Beginning Monday, the office is closing driver’s licenses services until likely Oct. 2, “assuming that we will be full staff again on that day,” Heger said.
People can use iKan online for driver’s license services, Heger said.
However, motor vehicle transactions will still occur, Heger said, as that is a statutory requirement. There will be four employees working in that area.
Heger said the positive person started experiencing symptoms over the weekend. Commissioner John Ford asked how the positive person is doing health-wise.
“She seems to be doing OK,” Heger said.