People will be able to haul leaves and other brush materials to the Riley County transfer station beginning April 21.
Riley County commissioners Monday decided to open the leaf and brush section of the dump on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. after consultation with Leon Hobson, director of the public works department.
Those two days are typically slower for trash hauling to the station, Hobson said, so it would be safer for the public to bring brush.
Commissioners closed the entire transfer station to the public April 2, although commercial trash haulers could still access it. Prior to this, the commission approved a measure allowing the general public access to the dump for free. This led to an increase in traffic at the station, and commissioners decided to completely close the transfer station because of this.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Approved a $37,435.71 purchase of nine radios for Riley County Emergency Management Services to place in EMS vehicles and the mobile command post. This measure is part of the county’s new radio system overhaul.
- Gave approval to the public works department working with Bruce McMillan Architects to prepare bid specifications and additional design plans for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range, which is going in near Tabor Valley and Zeandale roads. The preliminary estimated total cost for construction is $453,000, according to Bruce McMillan Architects.