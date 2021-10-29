The Riley County transfer station will receive a new truck scale.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $40,000 for a truck scale for the dump. The scale is contracted with Scales Sales and Service in Omaha, NE. The scale will be paid for from the solid waste fund.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a used Power Broom, or a street sweeper, for $44,000.
The previous broom, which the county bought in November 2020, was in an accident in September, totaling the broom. After the incident, insurance paid $33,383.16, which went to the capital improvement projects fund. A power broom is a four-wheeled machine with a broom attached to the machine’s underbelly that drives along the street, removing imperfections on the road.
The commission also approved the Riley County Health Department hiring a Maternal and Child Health Bilingual Case Manager/Navigator position. The position will start on Jan. 1, 2022. A grant will fund the position from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
The position helps Spanish-speaking families in the community. The Navigator would provide case management services to families, assist with KanCare, birth certificates, labor and delivery information and processes, transportation, and connecting clients to mental health services.