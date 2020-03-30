The Riley County transfer station is closing to the public starting Thursday, but private and commercial trash haulers with charge accounts at the station are allowed to access the facility.
The Riley County Commission signaled its approval for this change during its Monday commission meeting. All commissioners attended the meeting in-person, but some officials joined the meeting through video conferencing.
Last week, the county commission approved a measure allowing the general public access to the dump for free, unless they already had an established charge account.
This change led to an increase in traffic at the station, said Leon Hobson, director of the county public works department.
“So that kind of defeated some of the purpose as far as social distancing and creating lines,” Hobson said.
Commissioner John Ford said although it’s not ideal, he thought that closing it to the general public is the best option.
“I think that’s going to be the safest bet,” he said.
The commission did not discuss a reopening date for the transfer station to the public.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Listened to an update from Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Gibbs, who attended the meeting via an online video link, did not report any new cases of the coronavirus in Riley County on Monday morning. There are two positive cases in Riley County, as a 57-year-old woman and Fort Riley solider tested positive for the virus last week. The first positive case in the Manhattan area changed from Riley County to Pottawatomie County after officials discovered the person lived on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan. The 57-year-old woman is in isolation in Topeka as she also has a residence there, Gibbs said.
- Congratulated Gibbs and the Riley County Health Department on becoming accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board. This process for accreditation began back in 2018.
“I will be bragging immensely about it, so you are aware,” Ford told Gibbs.
Only four other health departments in the state have this accreditation, in Olathe, Lawrence, Wichita and Fort Riley. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is also accredited by the entity.
• Approved keeping county buildings closed to the public until at least April 17 following Gov. Laura Kelly’s state stay-at-home order.