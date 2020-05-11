The Riley County transfer station is accepting solid waste from the public now.
The transfer station will take solid waste from the public 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday said Gary Rosewicz, assistant director and assistant county engineer for the solid waste division. Rosewicz made this announcement at the Riley County Commission meeting Monday morning.
The Riley County Commission closed the station to the public previously to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The leaves and brush section at the transfer station reopened April 21.
In addition, commissioner John Ford said the county is still waiting on getting the equipment to live stream the county commission meetings on YouTube. Commissioners did not indicate a date when they will start broadcasting the meetings.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Approved purchasing targets for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range. The commission approved purchasing 12 electronic targets from Action Target in the amount of $66,150.
- Approved the reorganization of some county positions. Current emergency management director and fire chief, Pat Collins, is retiring later this year. The commission approved breaking off the fire chief position from the director position into a separate position.