The Riley County transfer station plans to return to full operations Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday, people can access the station from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Gary Rosewicz, assistant director and assistant county engineer for the solid waste division, made the announcement Thursday to the Riley County Commission.
Although the station is returning back to full operations, Rosewicz said the station is still limiting it to customers with charge or credit card accounts.
In addition, the Riley County Historical Museum is planning to reopen Tuesday, said Cheryl Collins, museum director.
Collins said the museum could’ve reopened Friday under Gov. Laura Kelly’s modified phase 2, but staff opted for the Tuesday date to prepare staff for reopening.
Commissioners expressed support for the museum opening next week.